Council to press ahead with refugee support scheme

Shrewsbury Town Council is set to apply to become a UK “Town of Sanctuary”, demonstrating that a range of measures are in place to support people fleeing war-torn countries for the county’s rolling hills.

The authority has been working alongside refugee charity Shropshire Supports Refugees (SSR) which has been co-ordinating assistance to refugees arriving in the town since 2016.

The Town of Sanctuary plan sets out how it intends to stick to good practice while working with people seeking sanctuary, and to encourage others to offer the same standards.

SSR Chief Executive Officer Amanda Jones told a meeting of the town council that Shrewsbury Town of Sanctuary would work with a range of different people and organisations to make the town “a place of welcome and safety” for people seeking sanctuary from violence, war and persecution.