MP joins fight to save recycling centres amid fears for their future

With Shropshire Council facing a £62 million shortfall in its funding for the coming financial year, the future of two out of the county's five recycling centres has been up for debate.

Shrewsbury's is thought to be safe but two out of Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Oswestry and Whitchurch could face the axe in a bid to balance the budget.

Shropshire Council has said a decision isn't imminent and that any plans will follow a public consultation exercise and be subject to ratification by the Cabinet and full council.

Now, MP Helen Morgan has become the latest politician calling for the authority to reconsider the plans.

In her letter to the council's chief executive Andy Begley and Council Leader Lezley Picton, the North Shropshire MP has asked that both Oswestry and Whitchurch be kept open, adding that if closures do take place, the council must invest in replacement provision such as estate skips to offset the impact.

She has argued that the closures would add to fly-tipping, creating extra costs for the council to clean up.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “I’m supporting people across North Shropshire who want to save their local tip. Oswestry and Whitchurch are both under threat from Shropshire Council’s latest round of budget cuts.

“Closures would be incredibly short-sighted, lead to increased fly-tipping and litter across the county, and create a major inconvenience for many residents who are already having to travel a long way to their nearest Household Recycling Centre.

“I have written to the Chief Executive and Council Leader to ask that they reconsider these plans and find other ways to make savings, if they have to.

“I’ve also said that if they do go ahead with closures, we need replacement provision to deal with the inevitable impact of losing yet another local service.”

Last week, the Mayor of Bridgnorth spoke out about the potential closure of the town's centre, saying the move would lead to a rise in fly-tipping in the area.

Meanwhile, a petition to 'save' Craven Arms' recycling centre has gained over 8,000 signatures in just over one week.