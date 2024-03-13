Fly-tipping fears - Ideas 'being explored' over Shropshire recycling plants amid closure threat

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington says budget-saving plans to shut two out of the authority’s five household recycling centres (HRCs) would lead to fly-tipping – and people driving further to tips would go against the area’s net-zero goals.

But Environment portfolio holder Ian Nellins told a meeting of the council’s cabinet that while a “potential” threat exists to two unspecified HRCs, the council was looking into ways to keep them open – including a possible increase in proposed green waste collection charges.

“Whilst the 24/25 budget includes a series of individual actions or areas where we are looking to achieve cost reductions, in delivering those savings we are focussed on trying to mitigate the impact wherever possible. We do have to deliver savings but we are exploring all possibilities as to how we achieve them,” he said.

“The council has a statutory duty to provide sites at which residents can deposit their household waste free of charge and which are accessible to residents.

“Legislation does not specify how many sites an authority should provide and therefore the responsible authority is able to determine what is reasonably accessible based on local circumstances.”

Mitigation proposals suggested by Councillor Boddington to raise the cash needed to keep the centres open included reducing the opening hours at all centres, and an increase of proposed charges for green waste collections from a planned £52 per year to £60.

“There is presently no statutory duty to collect green garden waste and while some councils collect free of charge the majority now charge for the service,” added councillor Nellins.

“Charges are set on each council’s individual circumstances such as cost of providing the service, local budget constraints and demand. The revenue generated can be used to offset other budget pressures and support the delivery of existing services.”

Despite no specific threat to any individual recycling centre being outlined at present, a petition to save Craven Arms recycling centre has reached 8,000 signatures, while Oswestry Town Council will debate a motion to call on Shropshire Council to protect services in North Shropshire later this evening.

Shropshire Council has requested a detailed assessment from its waste contractor Veolia into how changes to opening hours across all centres could affect the authority’s proposed budget savings.

The public will be able to respond to the proposed changes to waste management services when a public consultation is launched later this year.