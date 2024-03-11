Shropshire general election candidate stands down with health concerns

Former councillor Chris Naylor, the Lib Dem prospective parliamentary candidate has announced he will no longer be in the running at the next general election.

The politician, who lives near All Stretton, was selected through a competitive selection process that started in early 2023.

Mr Naylor revealed on Monday that he will be stepping down from the role due to the return of an cardiovascular problem.

He said: "It’s a huge disappointment to have to step down as PPC due to health concerns, after nearly a year now as the South Shropshire Lib Dem Candidate.

"Sadly, my old cardiovascular problem has flared up again after nearly 10 years. However, having launched a new local Lib Dem branch in the Strettons, and delivered many thousands of leaflets, I’ll still be playing an active part - giving my all to win back South Shropshire.

“Meanwhile I’m delighted that since my news several strong new candidates have come forward and I understand the constituency party will be announcing our new PPC very soon. I’d like to take this opportunity to offer many thanks to colleagues for their kind support."

As well as having led a major council housing department for four years, Chris was on the Lib Dems Local Government Parliamentary Committee at Westminster chaired by Simon Hughes MP.

Chris also works as a volunteer in Royal Shrewsbury Hospital A&E, and has recently joined the Citizen Scientists in Ludlow sampling the Teme and Corve rivers there.

He previously served on his local Patient Participation Group and on the Radbrook Foundation, supporting young people into further education - and volunteers with the National Trust.

David Gaukroger, South Shropshire Lib Dem’s constituency chairman, said: “Chris is an exceptional man and he has made a great impact in the campaign. He combines intellectual capacity and energy with a deep humanity and a capacity to connect with voters of all parties and none.

“He stands out as that rarity in politics: someone motivated by the desire to promote the common good rather than by personal ambition.”