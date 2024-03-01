Shrewsbury MP asks PM 'what more can be done' to help with soaring adult social care costs
Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak what could be done to help Shropshire Council deal with soaring adult social care costs.
Mr Kawczynski raised the issue at PMQs in the House of Commons, pointing out that Shropshire has a "disproportionately ageing population".
"What more can be done, to help councils like Shropshire deal with rising adult social care costs?" he asked. "We have a disproportionately ageing population in Shropshire, and Shropshire Council is struggling to meet those additional costs.
Mr Sunak said: "He (Mr Kawczynski) is right about the pressures that are faced, particularly in rural areas, which is why the Government provided £600m of additional funding for local government across the country, ensuring around a 7.5 per cent increase in resources available to invest in social care.
"But also, by an extra addition to the rural services delivery grant, an acknowledgement of the challenges of providing services in rural areas, with more funding for those rural councils to deliver."