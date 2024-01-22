Shropshire Council responds over child protection issues raised in critical Ofsted report

The Ofsted findings, which were published earlier this month, followed an inspection in November last year.

The watchdog specifically highlighted concerns over the "quality of social work practice for those children subject to child protection plans".

Responding to the report Councillor Kirsty Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Education, said despite the findings, the council does retain its overall 'good' rating from Ofsted.

But, she said the council has been working to address the issues "for some time before their visit".

She added that a draft plan to tackle the problems has been sent to Ofsted – as required by the watchdog in response to its findings.

Councillor Hurst-Knight, pointed to a number of steps the authority has taken to try and improve the situation, including attempts to recruit more children's social workers, the creation of a Children's Improvement Board' to oversee the work being carried out, and "addressing high caseloads" for workers.

The improvement plan will be discussed by the council's People Overview Scrutiny on Wednesday.

Councillor Hurst-Knight said: "The Ofsted visit focused on just one area of a much wider children’s service and we want to emphasise that overall, we remain Good as stated following our inspection in 2022.

"We are already working hard to address the issues raised by inspectors as identified in our draft council-wide implementation plan. We have submitted our draft implementation plan to Ofsted and we will continue to work on it over the next few weeks. We had already been doing this for some time before their visit.

"We have already taken a number of actions to improve the situation, such as launching a recruitment drive for 20 additional children’s social care posts, implementing a Children's Improvement Board to oversee and support our council-wide implementation plan, addressing high caseloads, while continuing to offer the best training and career progression opportunities to our staff. Prior to this we have also placed 16 children’s social worker agency posts into permanent staff roles and feedback from social workers is they feel well supported, enjoy their work here and want to stay.

"Our council-wide improvement plan will be discussed at People Overview Scrutiny on 24 January and will be submitted for approval to Cabinet before we submit it back to Ofsted.

"The Ofsted report also recognises the good practice and the positive outcomes that we have achieved for many children and families in Shropshire, such as our Stepping Stones programme, our Together Reducing and Ending Exploitation in Shropshire (TREES) service, the Early Help model, and the parenting hubs. It also acknowledges that we have brought most children into care at the right time, and that our social workers feel well supported and enjoy working here."