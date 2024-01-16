This is how your Shropshire constituency would vote if there was a general election now - according to latest poll

The poll, carried out by YouGov, suggests Sir Keir Starmer would win by a landslide if an election were held now.

It forecast that Labour would return to government with a 120-seat majority, the party's best result since Tony Blair won in 2001.

It also shows that Reform UK would play a big role in delivering a Labour win. Nationally, the party led by Richard Tice is on 9.5 per cent in the poll, behind the Liberal Democrats, and would not win any seats. But the polling suggests that its share of the vote would be enough to tip the balance in favour of a Labour win in a number of closely fought constituencies in the West Midlands, including three in Shropshire.

One small consolation for the Conservatives is that they are favourites to retake the North Shropshire seat previously which has been held by Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan since her shock by-election victory in December 2021. They are also tipped to hang on to Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr, but only by the skin of their teeth, holding a two-point lead over Labour.

Helen Morgan

Of the three gains for Labour, the least surprising in Telford, which the party had held up until 2015, when Lucy Allan took the seat with a narrow majority of 730. She retained it again two years later, by an even tighter margin of 720 votes, but at the last election she secured a majority of more than 10,000 – helped by the withdrawal of the Brexit Party from this strongly eurosceptic seat.