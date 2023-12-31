'It's a really scary time' - Protesters in Shropshire town call for Gaza ceasefire

Protesters gathered in Craven Arms to mount a call to protect innocent civilians being killed and seriously injured in bombings in the Israel-Hamas war.

Leaflets were handed out to passers-by as demonstrators held up flags and placards with slogans including "Save Gaza" and "Hope and Peace for Palestine".

The protest was organised by Craven Arms Friends of Palestine, with support from Radnor Palestine Links.

Nandita Dowson, of Radnor Palestine Links, said the group received good support from passers-by.

"There were people tooting their car horns," she said. "We got a lot of support.

"One family stopped to take photographs. I went to speak to them and they said they only thought protests happened in big cities.

"I said that people care so much about this that there are protests going on all over the place."

She added: "There needs to be a ceasefire. This vile way of treating the whole population of Gaza has got to stop.

"Then, there needs to be a solution to the whole thing that focuses on human rights and humanitarian law.

"The scary thing for the whole world is over the last three months, all of the international rules that were introduced after the Second World War to protect people against this kind of excess have been shown to be totally ineffective.

"It's a really scary time. We are standing out in the cold and wet to try and get people to see that.

"Ordinary people are seeing it, but it's the powerful that are carrying on regardless."