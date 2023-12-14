Telford & Wrekin Council urge residents to give their views on local governance

Telford & Wrekin Council has extended its consultation looking at parish and community governance in the borough.

The Community Governance Review is a legal process and the council are consulting with residents living in the borough and other interested parties.

The review will look at the ‘most suitable ways’ of representing people living in 29 parishes across Telford & Wrekin which have been identified in the review.

There are six town councils in the borough in Wellington, Madeley, Oakengates, Great Dawley, Newport and 23 parish authorities.

Residents can make comments on the current arrangements with town and parish councils or raise alternative proposals.

People can be representations about the impact of community governance arrangements on cohesion in their area.

They can also highlight the size, population and boundaries of a local community or parish.

This can involve creating, merging, altering or abolishing parishes.

Residents can also give their views on community governance that they feel will be ‘reflective of the identities and interests of the community in that area’.

Also the arrangements that they feel would provide for ‘effective and convenient local government’.

This could result in the creation of town councils or grouping of parishes under a common parish council or de-grouping parishes.

Views can also be given on the electoral arrangements for parishes. The council’s geographical size, number of councillors elected to the council and parish warding can be considered.

Other types of local arrangements, including parish meetings can also be considered.

Not part of the review is the amount of council tax parish and town councils raise each year through their precept.

Councillor Helena Morgan, chair of Telford & Wrekin Council’s boundary review committee, said: “Having recently completed an Electoral Boundary Review in Telford and Wrekin, prior to the last local election, now is a good time to review the next tier of local democracy to make sure arrangements still best represent the people of our borough.

“There has been significant growth in many of our towns and parishes since the last Community Governance Review, so it’s appropriate that we reassess arrangements, taking into account the size, population and boundaries of our communities and parishes.

“We welcome feedback from any residents and interested organisations who may wish to comment on existing arrangements in their local area, or make alternative proposals.

“Local knowledge and the experience of our communities is vital in this review. We’ll be consulting directly with town and parish councils, and all residents of the borough have the opportunity to have their say too.”

Following the initial round of consultation, draft recommendations will be drawn up.

Residents will then have an opportunity to review and give their feedback on proposals before final recommendations are brought into effect in autumn 2024. Local elections will next take place in May 2027.

Residents can give their views by taking part in an online survey on the Telford & Wrekin Council website.

Submissions can also be made by email to reviews@telford.gov.uk – including you name and address.

Written submissions can be posted to: Community Governance Review; Electoral Services; Darby House; Telford & Wrekin Council; Lawn Central; Telford; TF3 4JA