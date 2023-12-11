Concert pianist will be calling the tune at Shropshire political party

David Gaukroger, chair of Ludlow Town Lib Dems since 2021 and a former Cleobury Mortimer councillor, is stepping into Councillor Heather Kidd’s shoes following a party meeting held on Thursday.

Mr Gaukroger is known in South Shropshire for his recent Flanders and Swann concerts with tenor Kim Begley in Ludlow’s Assembly Rooms.

And he has just performed in A Christmas Carol, in aid of MND research.

When his isn't tickling the ivories Mr Gaukroger canvasses and delivers leaflets for the Lib Dems several times a week.

He said: “After Helen Morgan MP’s by-election triumph in North Shropshire - and our two stunning recent council by-election wins here in Worfield and in Alveley & Claverley - it’s clear voters across Shropshire are turning to the Lib Dems. For too long the Conservatives have taken voters here for granted.

“South Shropshire had a Lib Dem MP, Matthew Green just a few years ago. I’m sure that with our parliamentary candidate Chris Naylor - who lives in All Stretton, in the heart of the constituency - we’ll be winning South Shropshire back again soon.”

Outgoing party chair Councillor Heather Kidd, who was recently awarded an MBE for services to rural communities, said “I’d love to continue but our rules say I can only serve three years.

"I’m certain the Lib Dems here stand a great chance in next year’s general election - after our impressive victories here recently, where we’ve trebled the Lib Dem vote and halved the Tory support."

"It’s time for a change, we’ve had a Lib Dem MP here before and with Chris Naylor we’re going to do it again.”

Mr Naylor said: “South Shropshire is such a special place with its beautiful landscapes, farms, and rural communities. I want to play my part working with and helping local residents here.

"I’m delighted we have David Gaukroger as our new chair - he’s dedicated to improving the lives of residents and communities here too.”