Shropshire politicians divided in response to Chancellor's Autumn Statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt revealed benefit and national insurance changes in his statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

National Insurance is set to be reduced from 12 per cent to 10 per cent for around 27 million workers, which means those on £35,000 a year will receive a £450 tax cut.

The Chancellor also vowed to raise the National Living Wage to £11.44 an hour, maintain the pensions triple lock and said he would increase in-work benefits by 6.7 per cent.

With the statement, the independent Office for Budget Responsibility significantly downgraded growth forecasts, with the economy now expected to grow just 0.6 per cent this year and 0.7 in 2024.

The OBR also said it was still forecasting the largest fall in living standards since records began in the 1950s, with disposable incomes 3.5 per cent lower in the election year than they were before the pandemic.

In Shropshire, politicians were split by the announcements - unsurprisingly, down party lines.

Conservative Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard welcomed the measures. He said: "With this Autumn Statement, the Chancellor is letting working people keep more of their hard-earned money, helping local businesses grow, providing financial security for pensioners, and supporting those on the lowest incomes.

"It is a welcome plan to boost growth and bring new investment into Shropshire and the UK as a whole."

But North Shropshire Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan, said that the statement failed to address the "two top issues" in her consistency this winter, the state of the NHS and the cost of energy bills.

Mrs Morgan said: “This Autumn Statement fails to address either problem. People in Shropshire are waiting months or years for a hospital operation, cancer treatment or mental health care, and they’re waiting hours for an ambulance.

"Many are worried about paying their energy bills, especially those off-grid and in harder to heat properties. We need real action on these crises – not short-term policies focused on the next election.

“Despite the cut to National Insurance, someone earning £35,000 will be paying £400 more tax next year as a result of the Conservatives' stealth taxes on income, and if they have a mortgage rolling on to a variable rate that will go up too. This was a smoke and mirrors Statement and won’t fool my constituents.”

The North Shropshire MP did however welcome the commitment to keep the pension triple lock in place.

Labour's candidate in the next general election, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, said the lack of investment for local government was "bitterly disappointing".

He added: "We have seen no further investment for the services that matter most in our communities; protecting our most vulnerable adults and children, supporting economic growth or keeping our places clean and green. This is a huge missed opportunity.

"For our national economy to grow, we need our local areas to grow, and councils are also key to this.

"More and more of our residents need our services, but without adequate Government funding, the reality is that many will end up paying more council tax and getting less."