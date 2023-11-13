What do Shropshire's MPs think of Suella Braverman's sacking and David Cameron's cabinet return?

Ms Braverman was sacked from her position as Home Secretary on Monday and was replaced by the former Foreign Secretary by Mr Cleverly.

David Cameron, the former PM, was made a peer and moved back into the cabinet to replace Mr Cleverly as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

The move has been backed by a number of Shropshire MPs

Lucy Allan, the outgoing Conservative MP for Telford said James Cleverly was an "excellent appointment".

She said: "The role of Home Secretary is extremely challenging, particularly at a time when we are seeing hate and division on our streets and record levels of illegal immigration.

"If the PM has lost confidence in his Home Secretary, at such a difficult moment, then it is right to replace her. James Cleverly is an excellent appointment and I fully support the decision.

"It is wrong to tolerate anti-semitism on our streets. We must not turn a blind eye. We need strong leadership in tackling the hate and disorder that we have seen and James Cleverly will be able to provide this. If more legislation is needed, I am sure all parliamentarians will support it."

She added that she was "delighted" to see David Cameron return to high office.

She said: "I am delighted to see the return of David Cameron. The 2015 intake of Conservative MPs (of which the PM is one) have huge respect for David Cameron and genuine warmth towards him. For many Conservative MPs the Cameron era represents the last time we had stable leadership and a sense of normality in Parliament.

"Both David Cameron and James Cleverly have a deep understanding of the issues in the Middle East and share an abhorrence of anti-semitism. I hope these appointments usher in a more stable period of Government."

Mark Pritchard, Conservative MP for the Wrekin, also welcomed Mr Cameron's return.

He tweeted on Monday: "David Cameron is a major uplift to PM’s top team. New FS can tap into a political & diplomatic network at most senior levels which will benefit UK foreign & trade policy. It is also good news for Middle East, & conflict areas around the world, as DC brings huge exp to bear."

However, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, Helen Morgan, said the reshuffle was a sign of a "broken Government".

She said: “Though I am glad to see Suella Braverman leave the Home Office, it has been clear from the start she was not fit for the role, having been forced to resign from the Truss cabinet just six days earlier.

“This is a broken Government that is clearly out of ideas, and out of talent to tackle the issues that matter to people in Shropshire. Our health services are in crisis and the cost-of-living crisis is set to bite again this winter, yet they are focused on their own infighting.”

Welcoming James Cleverly's appointment to the Home Office, Shropshire's Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said: “I welcome the change of direction by the Prime Minister in appointing James Cleverly MP as the new Home Secretary.

“It’s clear policing’s operational independence, supported and held to account by directly elected Police and Crime Commissioners on behalf of communities, is a central tenant of our system of policing. It is vital we maintain the unique contract of consent between the police and the public to safeguard the world class model of policing we have in the UK.

“I look forward to working with the new Home Secretary by ensuring the voices of local communities across West Mercia are heard by the Government and play a role in the future of policing on a national level.”