County Hall in Llandrindod Wells - headquarters of Powys County Council. From Google Streetview.

At the council meeting on Thursday, October 5, councillors were due to discuss the merits of a type of proportional representation called Single Transferable Vote (STV).

If they agreed to STV, a public consultation on the changes would then need to take place

But arguments were put forward that the wording of the report was not clear enough on what was supposed to be debated.

Also, the report on STV had not been published with the main meeting agenda on Thursday, September 29.

It followed on late and was published in a “supplementary agenda” pack late on Monday afternoon, October 2.

Conservative Councillor Pete Lewington said: “The recommendation asks the council to decide whether or not to go out to consultation with the reason being that it’s a requirement of the Act.

“It’s wrong to imply that we have a choice – my understanding of the law is that we have to consult, so in effect there’s nothing for us to decide today.

“However, there is an important point for us to address before we go to consultation, which is whether full council decides to move to STV.”

He asked for the item to be withdrawn so that STV can be fully debated at a future meeting.

Head of legal services Clive Pinney believed the issue was “simple”, that councillors “agree to go out to consultation or not.”

Conservative councillor Amanda Jenner argued the wording in the Act itself said that Powys would “have to go out to consultation” if they went down the STV route and that that this was not the wording of the recommendation.

Mr Pinney responded and said: “It’s for council today to consider STV and if they do to go to consultation”.

Councillor Jenner said: “This is a huge debate for us to consider and both sides of the argument would want to come back with their reasoning and research.”

Mr Pinney stressed that he was “satisfied” that the decision could be made and there was “nothing wrong” with the recommendation.

“I’m sorry if the wording is imprecise,” said Mr Pinney.

Cabinet member for a safer Powys, Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Church, asked if it was possible to hold the consultation needed within the “required timetable” if the discussion was postponed to the next meeting on December 7.

There is a deadline of November 15, 2024, for everything to be in place if the next election is to be held under STV.

Mr Pinney said: “It would still be possible to achieve that deadline.”

Interim chief executive Jack Straw said: “We’ve made a simple thing really complicated – for me it was clear that the council would consider STV and if it does – you have to consult.

“You’re not making a final decision on it (today).”

Councillor Lewington then put forward a motion to postpone the discussion until December 7 which was seconded by Cllr Jenner.