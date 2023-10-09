Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel on Saturday. Photo: AP/Tsafrir Abayov

Telford's Conservative MP Lucy Allan had taken to Twitter over the weekend to criticise Telford & Wrekin Council for not lighting up Southwater One in solidarity with the Middle Eastern nation.

The council had been celebrating the beginning of Black History Month, and the red, green and gold lights for that were switched on during Friday.

Hamas fighters killed hundreds of people in Israel on Saturday in surprise attacks, and Israeli counter-attacks killed hundreds more people in the blockaded Gaza strip. Israel has declared a "complete siege" of Gaza and cut off electricity and fuel supplies.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Southwater One was lit in red, green and gold over the weekend as part of our celebrations for Black History Month.

“We will be joining others across the country by lighting the building in white and blue tonight in recognition of the terrible attacks in Israel and to show solidarity and support.”

The Government is showing support for Israel on UK Government buildings and has said that other organisations, including councils, may wish to follow suit following the deaths of hundreds of people. Buildings that have one flagpole have been told to fly the Union Flag above the Israeli flag.

At the weekend outgoing Telford MP Ms Allan had ignited a social media row with a post complaining about the lights on Southwater One.

Fierce fighting has reportedly seen at least 700 people killed in Israel and more than 400 killed in Gaza after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack.

Ms Allan said in a Twitter post accompanied by a photo of Southwater One on Sunday: "This is our main public building in Telford tonight. I understand it is not intended to signify support for Hamas. But what a terrible error of judgement by the Labour council, whose leader is the LGA chair Councillor Shaun Davies."

Twitter users have since added a "community note" adding "context" to her post, saying: "Southwater One was lit up on October 6 in red, green, and yellow to mark Black History Month. This exact image was used in a post by Councillor Shaun Davies stating this."

Ms Allan has also posted on the site calling on "all Telford politicians to unequivocally condemn the barbaric attack on Israel by Hamas, to condemn all those who support Hamas and to defend Israel’s right to self-defence".

Councillor Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council and Labour's parliamentary candidate in Telford, said: "Today we stand in solidarity with the people of Israel following the shocking terrorist attacks."

Twitter user Steve Smith responded to Ms Allan's tweet calling it a "terrible error of judgment is trying to score cheap political points out of a tragedy".

Another user named Jane responded: "It's not hard to check your facts first if you want to, instead of making yourself look foolish.

"There's no gold in the flag of Palestine, it's just the red, gold, green of Black History Month."

Ms Allan said she sees the issue as a "misstep" by the council which she hopes to see "corrected" today.

She said: "I have made clear to constituents and on social media that the council is not making a pro-Hamas statement.

"However, by choosing to support another cause at this terrible time, no matter how worthy, the council is choosing not to stand with Israel."

She has added that if the council cannot show support to Israel, the lights should be switched off.

Ms Allan has also joined more than 300 UK Parliamentarians in sending an "unprecedented message of support to Israel’s President stating "solidarity with Israel and its right to self-defence at this time of great need".