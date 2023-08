Shropshire Council looking at partnering with three other councils to secure more government funding

Shropshire Council is looking at partnering with three other councils in the hope of securing more government funding.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

Leader of Shropshire Council, Lezley Picton Shropshire Council is set to confirm what they have called a "groundbreaking" agreement with three other English and Welsh councils at its Cabinet meeting next week.