The site where the Steeraway Solar Farm will be built. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Council

The Steeraway Farm in Limekiln Lane, Wellington will provide enough electricity to power around 11,000 homes and reduce carbon emissions by 7,000 tonnes annually but faced fierce opposition.

The 135-acre site sits within the Wrekin Forest Strategic Landscape Area and is in close proximity to the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

When planning permission was submitted for the development 200 objections were received by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The council subsequently refused the planning application stating that the proposals would ‘result in a detrimental change to the quality of the strategic landscape’.

“This would result in significant harm to the character of the area and thus impact on the enjoyment of the area by receptors using the local public rights of way,” concluded the council.

On appeal a government planning inspector overturned the decision and approved the development after a three-day public inquiry.

Inspector Matthew Shrigley concluded: “I appreciate that components of the appeal site as arable and grazing fields do have genuine value in terms of the variety of the landscapes.

“The solar farm would be located wholly outside the AONB and would sit within only a small part of the overall strategic landscape.”

The council challenged the inspector’s decision with Shaun Davies, leader of the council, arguing that coupled with the neighbouring solar farm works at New Works Lane the developments would ‘blight the surrounds of the Wrekin for generations to come’.

Telford & Wrekin Council launched a legal challenge against the decision, but the High Court has refused to hear the appeal.

Deputy leader of the council, Richard Overton, says that the authority has now ‘exhausted all of its options’ in objecting to the Steeraway Farm development.

“It is still unbelievable that a government planning inspector has approved planning permission for this giant solar farm on what is some of our most valued green space,” he said.

“It’s not just a cherished local beauty spot, from a planning perspective, the land is designated as strategic landscape, which has additional protections from development. This is one of the reasons why our planning committee refused the application in the first place.

“Clearly, we are hugely disappointed by the judge’s decision not to hear our case against the farm’s planning approval, but we have to respect that decision. He followed a clear legal process and there are no grounds for us to challenge it.

“I know that this will come as a blow for our community, but we’ve exhausted all of our options.”

The council has also mounted a legal challenge to the High Court over the decision to approve the neighbouring New Works Solar Farm.

Telford & Wrekin Council also refused planning permission for the 99-acre New Works solar farm between Arleston and Lawley.

After appeal a planning inspector agreed with the council to turn down the development, only for both decisions to be overturned by a government minister.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said that the benefits of the scheme would outweigh the harm and government junior minister, Lee Rowley MP, overturned the inspector’s decision.