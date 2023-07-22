Telford & Wrekin Council feeling cost of living pressure with additional £3.8million needed for children’s safeguarding

Telford & Wrekin Council is having to find an additional £3.8million to support children’s safeguarding this financial year and needs to put an extra £2.8m into adult social care to meet demand.
Cost-of-living pressures are being felt by a council which says it is finding savings elsewhere to keep its budget balanced.
