Karen Laurie-Parry

Karen Laurie-Parry represented the ward of Bronlllys near Brecon from 2017 to 2022.

Earlier this year the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Michelle Morris received a complaint that Ms Laurie-Parry had broken the Code of Conduct and referred the report on to the President of the Adjudication Panel for Wales for adjudication by a tribunal.

The role of the Adjudication Panel for Wales is to consider whether elected members of councils and public authorities have breached their statutory Code of Conduct.

The Ombudsman said: “It was alleged that the former councillor had disclosed confidential information, made vexatious complaints and complaints without foundation amongst other allegations.”

The panel met on July 6 to sift through the evidence and come to a judgment.

Following their deliberations, the panel concluded that that Ms Laurie-Parry had breached of paragraphs 4(b), 4(c), 5(a), 6(1)(a), 6(1)(d), 7(b)(i) and 7(b)(iv) of the Powys code of conduct during her time as a councillor.

The decision has been welcomed by the Ombudsman who said: “The Adjudication Panel for Wales concluded that the former member should be disqualified for 18 months from being or becoming a member of the authority or of any other relevant authority.”

Ms Laurie-Parry said: “I have to respect the decision even though it saddens me that the Adjudication Panel hearing took place behind closed doors.

“The pressure I have been under has affected my mental health and wellbeing.