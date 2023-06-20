Councillor Andrew Eade has warned of the impact of the changes on borough residents.

The move has been met with criticism from the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council's Conservative group, Councillor Andrew Eade, who said the changes would be 'devastating' for some families.

The council's Labour administration, which is proposing the changes, has said that it can no longer afford to provide the service at the current costs – despite investing £7.2 million in it this year.

Councillor Eade, who represents Lilleshall & Church Aston, has called on the council to abandon projects such as a planned swimming pool in Dawley and use the money to help limit the impact of the increases instead.

He said: “While we welcomed this year’s additional £7.26 million investment into adult social care, the true extent of the administration’s proposals have only now become clear and their devastating additional charges revealed once the local elections have taken place.

“These proposals include reducing the guaranteed amount of cash in vulnerable adults' pockets by £50 per week for single person and £77 for couples, only adding to the cost of living pressures for vulnerable and often elderly members of our community.

“This huge change is further compounded by lower limits set on cash held in the bank, which patients have worked and saved for over many years, that in some cases will cost individuals receiving care at home just under £2,000 every year."

He added: "The Labour administration would better serve the public by slashing the council’s ballooning £1 million public relations budget and building multi-million pound white elephant projects like Dawley swimming baths and start to properly look after the elderly, vulnerable and needy members of our community instead.”

When the plans were announced Councillor Paul Watling, the authority's Labour Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Health Systems, said that increasing costs had left the council with no option – and that the changes would bring it into line with other authorities across the country.

He said the council had tried to shield residents from increases over the past decade.

He said: "Throughout the past nine years, we have maintained a generous approach to social care charges, resulting in significantly lower charges compared to national guidelines and other local authorities.

“With less government funding and a growing demand for social care services from an ageing population and from people with complex support needs, it is becoming increasingly challenging for us to cover the rising costs of care provision. This is despite the council investing an extra £7.26 million into adult social care this year.

“We are therefore proposing changes to our adult social care charges to bring them in line with national guidelines and those of other local authorities. Our goal is to continue to deliver the highest standard of care to people who use our social care services, while ensuring that their contributions to the care they receive are affordable and based on their individual circumstances.

“We encourage everyone to share their thoughts on the impact of the proposed changes."

The council has said people will have various options to provide their feedback, by completing an online or paper copy questionnaire as well as by attending virtual and face-to-face sessions.

Pending the outcome of the consultation, the proposed changes will come into effect from January 2024.