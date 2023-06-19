West Midlands MPs give their views on Boris ahead of Monday's vote

MPs are set to vote on Monday on the report that recommended that Mr Johnson, who resigned ahead of its publication last week, be suspended from Parliament.
West Midland MPs are split on whether to vote to back a report by Parliament's Privileges and Standards Committee report that said Boris Johnson deliberately misled parliament when he denied any Covid rule breaking had taken place at Number 10.
