Thousands of residents to be quizzed over Shropshire Council's highways work

The survey will question people on the county's roads.

A questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3,300 Shropshire residents – querying everything from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities.

The survey, from the National Highways and Transport (NHT) Public Satisfaction survey, will go out to residents from June 16.

The results are to be published in late October.

The answers will be compared with the views of residents in other council areas across England and Scotland.

Shropshire Council is one of 111 councils to sign up to the standardised survey, that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions regardless of which council area they live in.

The survey, which is being run for the 16th year, is the largest collaboration between councils, offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The 2022 survey showed that Shropshire residents were increasingly satisfied with the condition of the county’s roads, and the work carried out by Shropshire Council to repair and improve them.

Councillor Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy cabinet member for highways, said: “This survey gives people across the Shropshire Council area an opportunity to say which services they think the council should prioritise, and improve. The results enable us to find out what people think about these important services, and this will provide one of several ways that the council can assess how it’s performing. We encourage anyone who receives a questionnaire to complete it.