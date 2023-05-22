Portal for public notices now fully launched on web

Media Minister Sir John Whittingdale MP

The portal, which went live in a September soft launch, is backed by local publishers in membership of the News Media Association – including the Midland News Association, publishers of the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Others are expected to come on board imminently.

The site now displays more than 10,000 live notices at any given time, with an average of 2,500 notices now being added by local publishers every week. The portal has been developed by the local news media industry with £1 million from the Google News Initiative.

Public notices appear on the main pages of local news websites, further enhancing people’s access to and understanding of important information about planning, construction, transport links, roadworks and licensing changes in their local area.

The portal is fully searchable by postcode, type of notice, and – in addition to operating as a standalone site – delivers notifications for users who have signed up to receive alerts about particular types of notices, or notices relating to a specific geographic area.

Media Minister Sir John Whittingdale MP said: “Newspapers remain a vital source of trusted information about local government decision making, including through the delivery of public notices.

“The Public Notice Portal is an excellent example of innovation from our local news sector which will support local democracy by boosting online visibility of this essential information.

“Ensuring the activities of all local authorities are recorded in the portal will be key to its success, so I encourage local authorities and local press to work together to bring the full benefits of this tool to people across the UK.”

Last week, in its response to the Culture, Media and Sport Committee’s report into the sustainability of local journalism, the government described the portal as a “welcome innovation” from the local news media sector and pledged to keep public notices in printed local newspapers.

“It is clear that print newspapers still play a role in providing transparent and trusted information to local communities about local government decision making,” the response said.

The Public Notice Portal is designed to enhance the vital role of printed local newspapers in publicising public notices. Research from BVA BDRC shows that changing the requirement for local authorities to place public notices in printed local newspapers would see 10 million people, many of whom are in vulnerable or elderly groups, cut off from viewing the notices, creating a serious democratic deficit.

Local news media is highly trusted by the public and reaches huge audiences. According to the latest audience data from JICREG Trust Local, the sector’s audience measurement currency, 40 million people (73 per cent of GB population aged 15+) read local news every month.