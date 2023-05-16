Notification Settings

Fire-walking mayor 'honoured' to be re-elected in home town

By Megan Jones

A mayor elected for his second term has said he is "honoured" to return to the role.

Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, Councillor Ian Preece

Councillor Ian Preece has been re-elected as mayor of Great Dawley Town Council for a second term, and will be supported by deputy mayor, Councillor Ben Carter.

Following the re-election, Councillor Preece said: “I am so honoured to have been elected as mayor of my home town, Great Dawley for a second year.

"I can’t wait to be out and about again in the community supporting our residents, local businesses and events."

During his first year in the role, Councillor Preece raised over £3,000 for Severn Hospice, in a series of challenges including cycling from Dawley to Dover in under 24 hours and walking across hot coals barefoot.

The Horsehay & Lightmoor councillor said he was already planning an even bigger challenge to raise more funds for the hospice charity.

“I would also like to congratulate Councillor Ben Carter who has been elected as deputy mayor," Councillor Preece added: "Councillor Carter is someone who I’ve known for several years and I know he will do a fantastic job, and I very much look forward to working with him.”

