Fire-walking mayor 'honoured' to be re-elected in home town

Mayor of Great Dawley Town Council, Councillor Ian Preece

Councillor Ian Preece has been re-elected as mayor of Great Dawley Town Council for a second term, and will be supported by deputy mayor, Councillor Ben Carter.

Following the re-election, Councillor Preece said: “I am so honoured to have been elected as mayor of my home town, Great Dawley for a second year.

"I can’t wait to be out and about again in the community supporting our residents, local businesses and events."

During his first year in the role, Councillor Preece raised over £3,000 for Severn Hospice, in a series of challenges including cycling from Dawley to Dover in under 24 hours and walking across hot coals barefoot.

The Horsehay & Lightmoor councillor said he was already planning an even bigger challenge to raise more funds for the hospice charity.