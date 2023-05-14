Oswestry's new mayor chooses local charities to support in her year in office

Oswestry's new mayor, Olly Rose. Photo: Phil Blagg

Councillor Olly Rose has chosen Oswestry Foodbank and Osnosh as her mayor’s charities for the year.

“This was a hard decision, however with the ongoing cost of living crisis, these two organisations help people with the most basic need to feed themselves and their families," she said.

"The council has provided financial support to both these groups and I have been extremely impressed how well they have made the most of the money they received.“

"The food bank doesn't just give out food vouchers, it now has a wraparound service to help people. On site they have the Samaritans, Citizens Advice, debt counselling, health checks, mental health counselling and Women's Aid.

"Osnosh, as well as providing meals from food that would otherwise go to waste, is community gardening schemes to give people the skills to feed themselves, working with young volunteers to help with cooking skills and have a range of activities to tackle social isolation.

“Councillor Duncan Kerr has agreed to be my consort and he will be helping to fundraise for the mayor’s charities with a number of challenges including a climb up two of the hardest peaks of the ‘Tour de France', each being twice the height of Snowdon.“

The mayor said she would like to raise the profile of many groups and charities doing amazing work in the town and help them to find more volunteers.

"It is hard to recruit volunteers as people work longer hours and retire later, however there are many benefits to volunteering. Volunteers feel a boost from being involved in the community. It can be fun, you will make friends, receive training and work experience. We’re currently looking for volunteers at our Ukrianian Support Hub, just half a day, once a fortnight and Oswestry in Bloom have many gardening slots if anyone can spare an hour or two."

Councillor Rose said she would be continuing the previous mayor, Councillor Jay Moore’s quarterly community awards, which recognise people who go the extra mile for the community.

"If you know someone who fits the bill, please get in touch. It doesn’t have to be fundraiser or a volunteer, just someone who has been really helpful to people in our local community. I am introducing a new award at the end of the year for a person who has done the most to tackle the twin crises of climate change and biodiversity loss in our community.