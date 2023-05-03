Provisional council election declaration times for our region

Here is a list of provisional declaration times for the elections taking place on Thursday in England, with results expected from the early hours on Friday.

The list contains all local authorities with elections in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire, and is arranged alphabetically.

Some timings are based on previous elections, and all times are subject to change. They all relate to Friday.

ALPHABETICAL

Cannock Chase 13:00

Dudley 03:00

Lichfield 14:00

Sandwell 02:00

Solihull 12:30

South Staffordshire 18:30

Stafford 16:00

Staffordshire Moorlands 16:00

Telford & Wrekin 05:00

Walsall 12:30

Wolverhampton 16:30

Worcester 02:30