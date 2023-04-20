Council announces cabinet change

Councillor Robert Macey

Councillor Rob Gittins has stepped down as cabinet member for culture and digital, and Councillor Robert Macey will take over responsibility for the portfolio.

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Rob has taken the decision to stand down due to growing commitments of a young family and running a successful business, which I can fully appreciate.

“I thank him for the work he has done for the portfolio and the council during his time as cabinet member, and I am also pleased to welcome Robert into the new role.

“There are some exciting projects coming through the portfolio, not least the new swimming pool and fitness centre in Whitchurch, the development of our libraries and our digital programmes, and I am sure Robert is looking forward to seeing them through.”