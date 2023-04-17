Helen Morgan MP urges constituents to get in touch about the big issues in their area

Helen Morgan MP

It comes ahead of Mrs Morgan's second Summer Tour of the constituency, where the MP will tour towns, village centres and halls to hear from residents about what they most want to see improved where they live.

Last year, the MP visited the five towns in the seat – Market Drayton, Oswestry, Wem, Whitchurch and Ellesmere – and made stops in several villages including Whittington, Melverley, Pant and Ruyton XI-Towns.

This year, she is hoping to add visits to Trefonen, West Felton, Baschurch, Gobowen, Shawbury, St Martin’s, Morda and others to the list.

Mrs Morgan said: “Getting out and about talking to constituents is what the job is all about, and I want to hear from as many people in North Shropshire as possible about what they want to see from their Member of Parliament.

“Last year’s Summer Tour was a real success story, and saw lots of important issues raised.

"From health services to the state of the roads, I’ve taken those issues with me down to Parliament over the past twelve months.

"This year, I want to hear from even more people, and to talk about the big issues impacting our villages and towns.

“If you have a suggestion for an issue that needs particular attention in your area, please get in touch and let me know – big or small, I want to keep get stuck in and fighting our area’s corner.”

The tour will begin towards the end of May, making use of better weather and popular market days.

Mrs Morgan is urging constituents to contact her ahead of the tour, to raise any big issues that may need special attention in villages and towns across North Shropshire.