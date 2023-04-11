How Good Friday Agreement was saved from collapse at Weston Park

Tony Blair and his Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern, right, with Northern Ireland secretary John Reid at a table with Ulster politicians at Weston Park

But what is often forgotten is the key role the West Midlands played in ensuring the agreement did not end in failure, the same way as countless other attempts to bring peace before.

It was the palatial setting of Weston Park, on the boundary between Staffordshire and Shropshire, which provided the soothing backdrop for the warring factions to hammer out their disagreements and get the peace process back on track. And they did so with the words of a Shropshire schoolgirl ringing in their ears.

The Good Friday agreement was supposed to signal a new era of peace in Northern Ireland. But it almost collapsed before it had even been implemented when, in July 2001, First Minister David Trimble resigned in protest at the IRA's failure to decommission its weapons.

Tony Blair, his Irish counterpart Bertie Ahern and Northern Ireland secretary John Reid brought the pair together at Weston Park in the hope of breaking the stalemate. The US ambassador was also in attendance, with President Bill Clinton said to be on standby should his presence be needed.

The two prime ministers were among the leaders who took it in turn to read extracts of a poem written by 14-year-old Becci Garbett, a pupil at Thomas Telford School at the opening of the summit on July 9, 2001.

Her verse, The Price of Peace, featured the line: "Put aside your anger, Evil thoughts of pain; Accept all forgiveness, Comrades again."

The summit attracted considerable publicity, yet a media blackout meant the actual substance of them was largely unknown. Mr Blair and Mr Ahern were not even allowed to reveal what the specific aims of the conference were.

Mr Blair gave daily press briefings, but these left most people none the wiser.

The summit had been due to last for two days, but actually rumbled on until July 14.

No agreement was reached, although a rescue package was drawn up which was presented to all the parties on August 1.