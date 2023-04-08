Lord Sahota has decided not to stand at next month's Telford & Wrekin Council elections.

Lord Kuldip Sahota, who has served as Labour Councillor for Malinslee and Dawley Bank for 22 years, said he had taken the decision not to put himself forward for re-election for Telford & Wrekin Council because he did not want to be a 'part-time councillor'.

Lord Sahota, 71, who also served as leader of the council from 2011 to 2016, said that he understood the importance of the work of councillors, and the dedication needed to serve the community.

He said that he had been considering whether to continue as a councillor since he had been made a Lord last year.

The election, which will include all Telford & Wrekin Council seats, takes place on May 4.

Lord Sahota said: "I have done 22 years as a councillor for Malinslee and Dawley Bank and when I was appointed to the House of Lords last November the Labour Party nationally said 'it is up to you, you can continue as a councillor' and I said I would give it a couple of months and see how it was.

"After a few months I realised I am there four days a week, and I thought I can't continue as a councillor because I am an active member of the House of Lords, I take part in debates and vote, I am on a Labour whip, and realised it was too much so I told the local Labour Party that I would like to stand down.

"I didn't want to be a part-time councillor, I know what the role requires."

Lord Sahota, who is a prominent member of Telford & Wrekin Sikh community, had worked on the shop floor at GKN Sankey in Hadley, before later moving into politics, culminating in his appointment to the House of Lords last year.

He is married to his wife Lady Sukhi, and has two sons and two grandchildren.

Lord Sahota said he was immensely proud of his time as a councillor, and particularly as council leader.

He said there had been a number of major achievements by the council and its staff during that time, including securing the future of huge numbers of jobs at the under-threat MOD Donnington – and the further expansion with the creation of the MOD fulfilment centre.

He also hailed the huge efforts to rebuild the majority of the town's secondary schools – and to refurbish the one that was not rebuilt - as well as the project to transform Southwater into a major destination.

Lord Sahota spoke with genuine affection for the people of his ward, who he said had taken him into their hearts during his time on the council.