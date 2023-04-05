Y Gaer Extra

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, April 4, councillors listened to arguments for and against premises licence application by NPTC group of colleges.

The cafe was opened in January inside the iconic building.

The college group want to be able to sell alcohol and show films from 9am to 11pm.

The application had received five objections.

Martin White of NPTC colleges said: “The licence is purely for bottles of beer and wine, to go with meals at the cafe and to support any functions in the building which includes college, library and museum.”

Objector, Tish Jack said there had been a “history of littering problems” with people taking drinks and sitting in the garden outside the building.

Mrs Jack said she was concerned takeaway bottles of beer would be for sale all day and not just for events adding to anti-social behaviour and littering.

Mr White answered the objections and said that littering had been an issue at Y Gaer “before” the NPTC’s involvement in the building

The college also need Brecon Beacons National Park Authority (BBNPA) to approve a planning application to change the opening times, as these are “outside” the current planning permission.

In December 2019, Brecon’s new cultural hub and library, Y Gaer (Welsh for Fortress) finally opened.

It is the redevelopment of the Grade II* listed Shire Hall and construction of a new modern library at the former Brecknock Museum & Art Gallery which saw the project costs rise, from £9million to £14million.