An example of an advert on a roundabout.

Shropshire Council agreed in 2021 that it would look to sell advertising opportunities on roundabouts across the county – with a firm called CP Media taking on responsibility for selling the advertising.

John Streeter, who runs the First Car garage on Cartwell drive in Shrewsbury, has advertised on the town's Telford Way roundabout for around six years.

He said that when the latest renewal came through the price had gone from £800 a year to £6,200.

He said that the yearly price was reduced to £4,200 if he takes out a three-year agreement.

The garage owner, who has run the business on the site for more than 20 years, said the increase was "ridiculous" and that he would have no option but to stop advertising.

He also highlighted the nature of some of the other organisations and businesses that advertise on roundabouts in the town – a barber, a pub, and a fish and chip shop – and said other small independent firms were unlikely to be able to pay the prices either.

Mr Streeter said: "For the first three years we paid £1,200 a year, then we re-negotiated and took another three years and it came down to £800.

"It was that until recently and we got a letter from Shropshire Council saying they were changing the system and would be in touch. So we thought 'fair enough, it will probably double up to 1,600, 1,700 quid, something like that'.

"Then last week we received the e-mail from CP Media with the costing and it has gone from £800 a year to £6,200.

"It was so ridiculous I just started laughing. What else can you do? It is that ridiculous."

He added: "I looked and from my house in Bayston Hill to here in Harlescott, there is a barber, a pub, a school, a fish and chip shop advertising on the roundabouts.

"They are all small businesses, they are not multi-nationals. They are small family-run businesses, how are they going to pay that? It is ridiculous."

Mr Streeter said there was no way they could afford to continue with the advertising – which he said they had always seen as being part of the community.

He said: "We just can't. We could not, there is just no way. The thing is everything is going up. For us the price of parts, we are a garage, some have gone up 200 per cent - we cannot pass all of that on to our customers, especially in this industry."

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for highways, and regulatory services, defended the price hike and said the move was part of an effort to improve the authority's income stream.

He said: “The average fee is £4,000. A total of 45 out of 57 roundabouts across the county have been identified as suitable for advertising opportunities, which Shropshire Council approved in 2021.

“Shropshire Council is applying commercial market values to the programme and improving the council’s income stream to the benefit of our residents. The fees being charged are comparable to those charged by other local authorities.

“The rates are higher than those charged by Shrewsbury Town Council to fund enhanced floral displays, but our initiative helps to fund and support Shrewsbury in Bloom and also wider council services.

“In Shrewsbury businesses taking part have seen no changes to terms and conditions in the last decade, other than a reduction in fees during the pandemic and in fact last year no charges were levied by Shrewsbury Town Council.