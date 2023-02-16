One-stop family hubs on way after £3.2m funding boost for Telford Council

Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

The Government has announced Telford & Wrekin Council will be one of 75 local authorities receiving a share of the £300 million Family Hubs and Start for Life funding.

The authority will use the money to create Family Hubs across the borough.

The hubs are set to bring together multiple organisations in a ‘one stop shop’, offering guidance and support to families on topics such as mental health support, health visits, parenting classes and infant feeding.

The council will be rolling out Family Hubs across the borough over the next three years, with the first hub set to open in summer 2023.

A digital offer will also be in place to enable families to access the Family Hubs’ services around the clock.

Council leader, Shaun Davies said: “This is fantastic news for children and families across Telford & Wrekin.

“I am proud that our ‘outstanding’ rated council for children’s services has secured a share of the Family Hubs national funding, which reflects our passion and ambition to make family community services in our borough the best they can be.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people and families, said: “Times are difficult for many of our borough families, children and young people due to the cost-of-living crisis combined with the pandemic’s impact.

“We are on their side and are committed to doing all that we can to help.

“It’s important that families know where to go and get help when this is needed. Through the development of Family Hubs across the borough, we are keen to assist families with the challenges they might face – by providing the right support to them, at the earliest opportunity, through a single access point of service.

“Family Hubs will help improve children and young people’s well-being and mental health, reduce family poverty, lead to lower crime, unemployment and many other positive outcomes.