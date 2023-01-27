MP presses government over gigabit broadband coverage

Daniel Kawczynski MP

Shrewsbury & Atcham Conservative MP, Daniel Kawczynski, raised the issue in the House of Commons.

During a question session for the Department for Culture, Media, and Sport he asked about progress in expanding broadband coverage across rural areas.

Data on average – from May 2021 – indicates that broadband speeds in the constituency of Shrewsbury and Atcham are lower than the national average.

As of May 2022, only 24.7 per cent of premises in the constituency had access to gigabit broadband – a line capable of receiving speed of 1 Gbps, compared with 66.6 per cent in the UK as a whole.

The constituency’s average was 54 Mbps compared with 86.5 Mbps in the UK as a whole.

Mr Kawczynski asked what is being done to make improvements across the county of Shropshire.

In response the Minister of State, Julia Lopez Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, said the Department’s Mid-West Shropshire procurement is going to be awarded in April to June this year.

Mr Kawczynski followed up by asking: "Obviously, I am delighted that last week we secured nearly £19 million from the levelling-up fund for Shrewsbury town centre, but we will never really have levelling up across the whole of the United Kingdom unless rural parts of our constituencies have broadband coverage commensurate with metropolitan areas in coverage and speed. What is she doing specifically to make sure that improvements are made in the county of Shropshire?"

Ms Lopez replied: "My honourable friend is right to talk about the importance of digital connectivity to the whole levelling-up agenda, which is why we are prioritising our procurement to some of the really tough-to-reach parts of the country that have been poorly served by broadband previously.