Sunak's New Year's priorities meet with mixed reaction from county politicians

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has outlined his priorities for the year.

Two Conservative MPs gave their backing to the Prime Minister's focus for the coming 12 months, arguing that he is addressing the issues concerning the public – such as the cost of living, NHS waiting lists and illegal immigration.

But Lib Dem and Labour representatives have described it as a list of Conservative failures over 12 years of government.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne said: "I think this is a really important scene-setter for the year, introducing his priorities, which are very much in line with what I think the public in Shropshire that talk to me, and give me the benefit of their advice, are also concerned about.

"Getting the NHS into shape, cutting waiting lists, cutting the cost of living, getting inflation down, growing the economy, creating jobs, this is all good stuff – and legislating to sort out this ghastly human trafficking across the Channel which has been such an issue."

Conservative MP for the Wrekin, Mark Pritchard, said: "The Prime Minister is right to prioritise the economy, the NHS, and tackling illegal migration, all of which have an impact on people's lives.

"There are many challenges ahead in 2023, but I agree with the Prime Minister, that things will begin to improve over the next few months."

But Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said the only way to improve the country is to change the Government.

She said: “Rishi Sunak’s speech will be of no comfort to the many patients waiting in pain to see a doctor in Shropshire and across the country.

“At the very moment he’s talking about waiting lists, ambulances are piled up outside our A&Es and hospitals are urging people to stay away.

“The Prime Minister’s key points sounded more like a hit list of Conservative failures than a plan of action.

“In the last year we’ve had three Prime Ministers, four chancellors, four health secretaries and zero improvement in the multiple emergencies gripping the country.

“Just like his predecessors, Rishi Sunak has no grasp of the crises crippling the UK and the only real route to improvement is through a change of Government.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Shaun Davies, the Labour leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, and the party's Parliamentary candidate to contest the Telford seat at the next general election, said: "The Conservatives have had 12 years and five prime ministers, yet every public service that every resident in Telford & Wrekin relies on is worse than it was 12 years ago – whether that is accessing a GP, seeing an NHS doctor, booking a driving test, or getting a passport.

"What we need is not another sound bite-led news conference from a Conservative Prime Minister, we need real change and a Labour government with the ideas to take the country forward.

"The biggest issue everyone is talking to me about is the cost of living crisis – whether that is hard working families or businesses, and yet again the Government are not helping either.