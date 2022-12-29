Notification Settings

Tennis court at Bronllys hospital can a car park permanently

By Elgan HearnMid WalesPoliticsPublished:

Plans to permanently change a tennis court at Bronllys Community Hospital near Brecon into a car park, have been approved by Powys County Council planners.

Bronllys Hospital Car Park Plans from UK Grid Reference Finder.

Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB) used the tennis court as a temporary car park to help with the Covid-19 testing and vaccination efforts.

The site is a 420 square metre rectangular land parcel and would provide space for 25 vehicles.

Documents supporting the proposal said that the formal application had been lodged to “regularise” the change of use, which had initially been allowed under permitted development rights.

An existing 49 space car park next is next to the tennis court.

In his report, planning officer Luke Jones said that the proposal had received and objection due to the “loss of a leisure and sport amenity.”

Mr Jones explained that Welsh Government historic environment service, Cadw were asked for an opinion on the application as parts of the hospital complex are of a historic nature.

The chapel, Basil Webb Hall, parks and gardens at Bronllys are Grade II listed.

Bronllys is of historic interest as it was purpose-built to be tuberculosis hospital and opened in 1920.

Mr Jones said: “Cadw noted this retrospective application is for the change of use of a former tennis court to a car park to serve Bronllys hospital.

“Cadw noted the tennis court appears to be a mid-twentieth century addition to the grounds at Bronllys, probably late 1960s/early 1970s.”

Mr Jones explained that as the tennis court has not been used for “quite some time” and due to the secluded nature of its surroundings, it is a “logical” location to accommodate more parking

Mr Jones said: “It is therefore considered the loss is acceptable, it is also acknowledged that the tennis court is not an identified area of open space within the Powys open space assessment.

Planning officer Luke Jones said: “The layout and design has been well considered to ensure that development responds positively to its surrounding context.

“The location, siting, design and scale is considered to not only conform to but assimilate into the surrounding landscape.

“It is therefore considered that the development is acceptable and in accordance with planning policy.”

Mr Jones said that he gave conditional consent to the plans.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

