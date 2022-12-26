Veterans encouraged to take part in national survey

MP Helen Morgan

The Government has launched the first UK-wide survey of veterans and their families to better understand the unique needs of the Armed Forces community.

This survey asks veterans to describe their experiences of ex-Service life and of using government services – and it intended to help the Government to adapt support for veterans and their families.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: “Every single one of our veterans deserves to be looked after along with their families.

“However, too often they have been let down by the Government.

“The results of this survey can help the Government correct its mistakes and make sure it gives veterans the support they need going forward.

“The more people that take part, the better this support can be tailored.

“So if you know a veteran, please do encourage them to fill out this survey.”

The survey was launched alongside the release of the ONS’s Census 2021 data on the veteran population in England and Wales.

Last year was the first time a question about someone’s military service was included in the Census.

The Census showed that there were 1.85 million people – 3.8 per cent – in England and Wales who reported that they had previously served in the Armed Forces.

That means that almost one in 25 people aged 16 or over in England and Wales was a veteran as of last year.

Additionally, the Census showed that in 2021, one in 14 households – seven per cent or 1.7 million – had one or more persons who had served in the UK Armed Forces.