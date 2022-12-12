Knighton's public toilets criticised as 'absolute disgrace'

A stock image of a public toilet.

Neil King said; “If anyone that comes to Knighton uses the toilets, they are an absolute disgrace.”

He said the town council, which took over the toilets several years ago from Powys County Council, needs to have a good look at the condition of them and have a discussion about the state of them.

The council has spent money to try and improve the toilets but they have suffered vandalism with doors and equipment being damaged and items being stuffed into the toilets themselves.

Mr King said; “We need to do something about it and we do have some money in the budget.”

Councillor Bob Andrews said they have to keep in mind the situation at the Offa’s Dyke Centre and the council may be asked to contribute to the toilets there.

But other members said there has been no news on maintenance work at the centre lately.