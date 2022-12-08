Telford MP ‘refutes in full’ allegations that she bullied former Tory chair

Tammy Wood

It comes after Tammy Wood, who resigned as chair of Telford Conservatives last month, submitted a formal complaint to the party about Telford MP Lucy Allan.

Mrs Wood, who stepped down along with five other members of Telford Conservatives’ management committee last month, claims Ms Allan had waged a “campaign” against her in an attempt to get her removed from her position as chair.

A statement issued by Ms Allan’s office said she “refutes the allegations in full”.

Responding to the allegations the Conservatives’ press officer for the West Midlands said: “We have an established Code of Conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence.

“Staff are available to help throughout the complaints process.”

Mrs Wood, who also left the party when she stepped down from her role as chair, said the MP had made a series of complaints about her which she believes were intended to force her from her post.

She added that Ms Allan had called other officers of the local party on the telephone to discuss her being replaced as chair.

She said: “She has made numerous spurious complaints to my area chair, all of which have been thrown out.”

The Shropshire Star has seen confirmation from the Conservative Party that there are no investigations into any complaints regarding Mrs Wood.

Mrs Wood said she had “no dealings” with Ms Allan since she had been chair, but said she believed the MP had wanted her removed from her position.

Lucy Allan MP

She said: “She has waged a campaign and a personal vendetta against me since the start of the year and has continually tried to remove me since June.”

Responding to the claims a spokesman for Ms Allan MP said: “Ms Wood took on the position of Chair of the Telford Conservative Association on June 24, 2022.

“In September 2022 Ms Wood made a number of media appearances opposing the election of Prime Minister Sunak, which was held in accordance with the established rules of the Conservative Party.

“Ms Wood then resigned her position as chair.

“Lucy has been made aware today that Ms Wood has made allegations to the media about her.

“No concerns were expressed to Lucy or her team at any time. Lucy is not aware of any complaints being made to the Conservative Party or to any third party by Ms Wood.