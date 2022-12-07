Thousands of patients waiting a month for a GP appointment in Telford and Wrekin

More people are waiting at least a month for a GP appointment than at any time since records began in 2017.

The figures show that 3,422 people in Telford and Wrekin faced a wait of 28 days or more to see a GP in October alone, with a further 11,785 people in the area having to wait more than two weeks.

It comes amid reports more people are waiting at least a month for a GP appointment than at any time since records began in 2017.

Almost two million people in England had to wait more than 28 days in October, while a further 4.3 million had to wait more than two weeks.

At the same time, the number of GPs has fallen to a record low, leaving patients in a desperate scramble to be seen. Since 2013, 4,600 GPs have been cut.

Borough councillor Richard Overton (Labour) said: “Patients in Telford and Wrekin are finding it impossible to see a GP when they need to. Among those thousands waiting more than a month or not getting an appointment at all, there will be conditions going undiagnosed until it is too late.

“Twelve years of Conservative failure to train the staff our NHS needs has left it with thousands fewer GPs, and patients are paying the price. Meanwhile the Conservatives are protecting the non-dom tax status, allowing people who live in Britain to pay their taxes overseas. We need doctors and nurses, not non-doms.