Shropshire Council cabinet member steps down to recover from impact of Covid

Councillor Simon Jones

Councillor Simon Jones, who represents Shawbury, had been Shropshire Council's cabinet member responsible for adult social care and public health.

The authority confirmed that he will be leaving the post temporarily, with his responsibilities taken on by two other current cabinet members.

A statement from the authority said: "Simon Jones is stepping back from his cabinet responsibilities covering adult social care and public health, due to suffering long-term effects following contracting Covid-19 earlier this year.

"His responsibilities are now being shared on a temporary basis between cabinet members Cecilia Motley (adult social care and public health) and Dean Carroll (housing)."