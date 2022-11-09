Notification Settings

MP appointed as PPS to DCMS

By Dominic Robertson

An MP has been appointed to a role with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Baynes outside DCMS
Simon Baynes, MP for Clwyd South, has been reappointed by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Ministerial team at the department.

A PPS is selected from backbench MPs to act as an assistant to a minister or team of ministers in the House of Commons. The role is unpaid.

Mr Baynes said: "I am very honoured and delighted to have been re-appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministerial team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

"The work of the Department covers many areas of UK Government policy which are extremely important for Clwyd South.

"And I am looking forward to delivering on the Government’s commitments and continuing to work hard for the people of Clwyd South as their local Member of Parliament."

Mr Baynes will work alongside the DCMS Ministers, including Julia Lopez MP – Minister of State for Media, Data, and Digital Infrastructure, Paul Scully MP – Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Tech and the Digital Economy, and Stuart Andrew MP – Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Sport, Tourism, Civil Society and Youth, as well as Paul Bristow MP – PPS to the Secretary of State, Michelle Donelan MP.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

Chief Reporter

