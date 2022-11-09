MP appointed as PPS to DCMS

Mr Baynes outside DCMS

Simon Baynes, MP for Clwyd South, has been reappointed by the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as the Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Ministerial team at the department.

A PPS is selected from backbench MPs to act as an assistant to a minister or team of ministers in the House of Commons. The role is unpaid.

Mr Baynes said: "I am very honoured and delighted to have been re-appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Ministerial team at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

"The work of the Department covers many areas of UK Government policy which are extremely important for Clwyd South.

"And I am looking forward to delivering on the Government’s commitments and continuing to work hard for the people of Clwyd South as their local Member of Parliament."