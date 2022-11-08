MP celebrates success of 'Save the Wrekin' campaign

Mark Pritchard

The Boundary Commission had proposed renaming the seat Newport and Wellington to reflect the two largest towns in the area, but this was met with fierce opposition from many living in the area.

The seat will be enlarged to take in the wards of Hodnet and Cheswardine, which at the moment come under the North Shropshire constituency, if the plans are adopted.

The revised constituency map was published yesterday as part of a final consultation before final proposals are presented to Parliament next year. Constituents have until December 5 to have their say on the plans.

The changes will not take place until after the next General Election, which must be held by January 2025 at the latest.

Mr Pritchard said: "In politics you win some campaigns and you lose others.

"I am thrilled that this campaign has ended in victory and that the historic and unique name of The Wrekin will be kept for current and future generations when they cast their vote."

Earlier this year, Mr Pritchard launched his 'Save the Wrekin' campaign, writing to all town and parish councils in the constituency, as well as to the leaders of Telford & Wrekin and Shropshire Councils.

He also gave evidence at a public hearing in March, arguing that the name of the Wrekin hill was internationally recognised, iconic in prose and literature, and symbolised the whole constituency, which covered both urban areas of Telford and rural Shropshire.

He also argued that the name Newport and Wellington would create confusion, given that there are a dozen Newports in the UK – including the Welsh city served by four constituencies using the name – and at least another three towns called Wellington.

Ludlow constituency will be renamed South Shropshire under the proposals, partly reflecting its expansion north to include the Burnell and Severn Valley wards, which at present form part of Shrewsbury & Atcham.

The commission had previously planned to rename the constituency Ludlow and Bridgnorth, but this was met with opposition by constituents.

The proposals will increase the constituency by some 100 square miles, taking in an extra 7,500 voters to increase the population to just over 75,000.

Mr Dunne said he was saddened to see the passing of the Ludlow name, which had been used in parliament since 1473, but added: "I think it now makes sense to rename the constituency South Shropshire, which better reflects the proposed geography."

“These proposals will increase the geographic scale of the constituency to some 700 square miles. It already stretches from some 35 miles along the Welsh Border to the west and as far east as to within six miles of Wolverhampton city centre. The South Shropshire constituency will now reach as far north as the edge of Shrewsbury by including Burnell and Severn Valley wards. The southern boundary with Worcestershire and Herefordshire will remain undisturbed.