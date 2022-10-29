Shropshire Star readers give their verdict on whether Rishi Sunak is the right man to be PM

For Star readers, the jury is out on whether Rishi Sunak will make a good Prime Minister

Nearly 1,000 readers took part in our latest online poll, which asked whether Mr Sunak was the best leader to take the country forward.

The former chancellor took over in Number 10 last week after a chaotic few months which have seen the departures of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Our poll saw just under 1,000 responses, with 53.8 per cent saying Mr Sunak was the best man for the job, as opposed to 46.2 per cent who said there was a better choice.

Last week Star readers overwhelmingly backed Mr Johnson to make a sensational return to the job he left last month after resigning in July.

But his comeback was curtailed when he pulled out of the race ahead of the deadline for nominations, saying he could not govern without the support of a united parliamentary party.

Mr Sunak's rise to power has been met with a mixed response by Tories in the region.

Councillor Tammy Wood, chair of Telford Conservatives, said she was personally disappointed that he had become PM.

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, a supporter of Mr Sunak, said: "He will provide the reassurance that the markets, the party and the country need after a turbulent few weeks."

Mr Sunak last week faced criticism from opposition parties and some of his own MPs after reappointing Suella Braverman as home secretary.

Ms Braverman had quit the same role under Ms Truss less than a week earlier after admitting a security breach. The PM said he has complete faith in his home secretary and is focused on addressing the economy, with chancellor Jeremy Hunt due to deliver a crucial economic statement on November 17.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems have continued to call for a general election. North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan, said: "Rishi Sunak was a central part of Boris Johnson’s failed government and has consistently shown he does not understand the challenges families in North Shropshire are facing."