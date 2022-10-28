County MP says any lingering questions over Suella Braverman's appointment 'must be sorted ASAP'

Mark Pritchard

Conservative Mark Pritchard was speaking after Conservative MPs expressed concern over Suella Braverman's controversial reappointment as Home Secretary – just days after she was fired over breaches of security.

Wrekin MP Mr Pritchard, who used to sit on Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee, said a “breakdown” in trust between MI5 and Ms Braverman must be “sorted ASAP”.

His comments came after suggestions Mrs Braverman had earlier been investigated by Government officials after the leaking of a story involving the security services.

He said: "MI5 need to have confidence in the Home Secretary – whoever that might be.

"It’s a vital relationship of trust, key to the UK’s security & democratic oversight of MI5.