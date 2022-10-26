Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told to 'help those in need' as austerity looms

Rishi Sunak has warned of 'difficult decisions to come'

On a landmark day for the UK, Mr Sunak officially became the country's third Prime Minister in just two months – with a major task of settling the economic turmoil caused by Liz Truss' disastrous tenure.

While Mr Sunak's appointment has been described as a 're-set moment' by one of the MPs who knows him best, it has not been greeted with universal approval, with Telford's Conservative Association chairman hitting out at members being denied a say in his election.

Montgomeryshire MP Craig Williams, part of Mr Sunak's campaign team and his former Parliamentary Private Secretary, said the economy would be "the top thing", adding, "there is no honeymoon, it is straight in with a huge in-tray."

Mr Williams said there was a change of mood as a result of Sunak's election, adding: “At the 1922 meeting yesterday I walked in and out with Rishi and it was electric. you could feel the re-set moment happening."

Despite that Councillor Tammy Wood, chair of Telford Conservatives, said: “I am extremely disappointed that the grassroots have been ignored."

She added that some candidates lined up to stand for the party at the next local elections had already withdrawn, with others considering their position.

While Mr Sunak's focus is on restoring the confidence of the financial markets, county food banks, who are already seeing record levels of demand, have urged him not forget about support for the most vulnerable.

At Telford Crisis Support demand is up 50 per cent in the six months from April to September.

The group's Simon Lellow said: "We would want to ensure the government is going to increase benefits at least in line with inflation and to provide as much support to people who are struggling during this cost of living crisis."

Andy Stelman of Bishop's Castle Foodbank, which is now helping up to 110 people a week, urged more government support to help feed people struggling to make ends meet.