MP says General Election must follow after Sunak becomes PM

North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan said that voters had been 'repeatedly let down'.

She has now backed a bill in Parliament calling for an early General Election – by December 1.

The bill is being tabled in Parliament today and will be given its First Reading on Wednesday after Prime Minister's Questions.

Mrs Morgan urged MPs from across the political spectrum to back the bill and give people a say over the country’s future.

She said: “Another week, another Prime Minister but the same old Conservative chaos. Voters have repeatedly been let down by the Government and deserve to be given a say at a general election.

“Rishi Sunak was a central part of Boris Johnson’s failed government and has consistently shown he does not understand the challenges families in North Shropshire are facing.

“The Conservative Government has trashed the economy, rocketed mortgage rates and ignored rural areas time and time again.