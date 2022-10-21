Shropshire's Conservative MPs' mixed views on prospect of Boris Johnson return

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard has backed a swift return for Boris Johnson

As the latest Tory leadership campaign got underway one of the county's MPs – Mark Pritchard, who represents the Wrekin - firmly nailed his colours to the Johnson mast, calling for a return of the ousted former leader.

Mr Pritchard said that the former Prime Minister could win the next general election for the Conservatives, and "puts fear into Labour".

He said: "The Conservative Party is the most successful political party in history. The next election can still be won but we need a proven winner and someone who has broad appeal – someone who gets the big decisions right.

"Boris can lead the fightback and puts fear into Labour."

Mr Pritchard's fellow county Conservative, the Ludlow MP Philip Dunne, said he would be supporting Mr Johnson's former Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, and that the party should look forwards, not backwards.

He said: "Rishi Sunak is undoubtedly one of the smartest people in Parliament and he is exactly the right person I think to settle the financial markets, restore the confidence of the country, and unite the party."

He added: "He has got experience, both domestically and internationally, of steering the economy though a very difficult time.

"He has got international credibility and I think he has got the sensitivity and deftness of political touch to unite the party, bring it together and put the country back into a place where we can take pride in being British again."

On the prospect of a return for Mr Johnson he said: "I really think we should as a country be looking forward not back.

"I think there would be an inevitable discussion over the reasons Boris lost the confidence of the parliamentary party and his ministers a few months ago if he were to come back, and there is still a standards inquiry that could play out for a few months, or even until the next election, so I think there are all sorts of distractions that could make it very difficult for him to focus on the job if he came back so soon."

Telford MP Lucy Allan said she was taking soundings from party members and activists before her decision, but stressed that whoever the winner is, they must be accepted and backed by all Conservative MPs.

Asked about the prospect of a return for Mr Johnson she said: "I will support whoever is elected. My fear is that there are candidates who are so divisive that if elected they would not be able to get their business through Parliament.

"That would trigger a general election which is the last thing the country needs as we seek both political and economic stability. I would like to see a candidate the party can unite around."