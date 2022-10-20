PMQs – MPs divided along party lines

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The Prime Minister pledged to retain the 'triple lock' on pension payments, and declared that she was a 'fighter, not a quitter'.

But Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire MP, said the Prime Minister did not have the support of the country, the Conservative Party or even her own cabinet.

She repeated calls for a general election.

“Policy is being changed on an hourly basis as the Tories make a feeble attempt to salvage the wreckage of Liz Truss’s premiership," said Mrs Morgan.

“She has crashed the economy and lost all credibility and it is ordinary families in North Shropshire who are paying the price through their energy bills and mortgage payments."

Mark Pritchard, Tory MP for The Wrekin, said it was a very good performance.

"She clearly showed she is a ‘fighter not a quitter’," he said.

"It is good news on the triple-lock for pensioners.

"The Chancellor has lots of other options for budget adjustments.

"The First Lord of the Treasury (the Prime Minister) led and fought today. "Huge respect to her after two tough weeks."

Ludlow Conservative MP Philip Dunne, a close ally of Jeremy Hunt, said he believed the new Chancellor had done a great deal to steady nerves.

"I'm impressed by the way the new chancellor has got to grips with the public purse and is providing the stability the country needs," he said.

Earlier in the week Mr Dunne had said the next couple of weeks would prove crucial.