Shrewsbury MP raises concerns about cashless parking trend

Shrewsbjury MP Daniel Kawczynski asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer what steps were being taken to support people unable to use the growing number of cashless parking meters.

Andrew Griffith, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said the way consumers and businesses used banking services was changing rapidly.

"This is bringing significant benefits to those who choose to opt for the convenience, security, and speed of digital payments and banking," he said.

Mr Griffith said this made access to a bank account particularly important, which was why the Government had introduced laws requiring the UK's nine main banks to provide basic bank accounts accessible to everybody.

The Government also supported improvements to digital connectivity across the country, improving access to digital skills training for adults.

"Nonetheless, the Government recognises that cash continues to be used by millions of people across the UK, particularly those in vulnerable groups," he said.