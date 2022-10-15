Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury MP raises concerns about cashless parking trend

By Mark AndrewsShrewsburyPoliticsPublished: Comments

A Shropshire MP has called on the Government to make it easier for people without bank cards or mobile phones to pay for parking charges.

Shrewsbjury MP Daniel Kawczynski asked the Chancellor of the Exchequer what steps were being taken to support people unable to use the growing number of cashless parking meters.

Andrew Griffith, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said the way consumers and businesses used banking services was changing rapidly.

"This is bringing significant benefits to those who choose to opt for the convenience, security, and speed of digital payments and banking," he said.

Mr Griffith said this made access to a bank account particularly important, which was why the Government had introduced laws requiring the UK's nine main banks to provide basic bank accounts accessible to everybody.

The Government also supported improvements to digital connectivity across the country, improving access to digital skills training for adults.

"Nonetheless, the Government recognises that cash continues to be used by millions of people across the UK, particularly those in vulnerable groups," he said.

"In recognition of this, the Government has introduced legislation to protect access to cash as part of the Financial Services and Markets Bill."

Politics
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Motors
Transport
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News