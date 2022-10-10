Shropshire Council finances 'precarious' but not 'immediately catastrophic', review team finds

The Local Government Association reviewed Shropshire Council's finances at the authority's own request

The conclusions come from a Local Government Association team invited by the council to take an outside look at its financial situation.

The report outlines how the council is facing a budget shortfall of £30 million for 2023/24, and also calls for work to re-stock its reserves, which are "lower than they should be for a council of this size and level of ambition".

The review team said the council had made "positive steps" to show its vision and priorities, but now needs to follow that up with "clear cashable savings or invest to save plans to deliver against".

The findings conclude that the council is not at risk of being issued with a 114 notice – a government notice that stops councils spending on any non-essential or statutory services – provided "urgent steps" are taken now.

The report states: "Shropshire Council has publicly declared itself in a serious financial position, with sustainability dependent on lobbying for additional funding from government, and with its reserves becoming exhausted.

"In assessing this position, the peer team finds that Shropshire Council’s finances are not immediately catastrophic – but they are in a precarious position.

"The council is facing a challenging financial situation, but the peer team does not consider that Shropshire is in imminent danger of issuing a s114 notice, provided it takes urgent steps and corrective action now, alongside a credible medium-term plan to return to financial sustainability."

They added that the council can, and should be able to deal with its financial issues, saying: "The scale of the financial challenge is significant, but the council can meet it – as there are mechanisms and opportunities at its disposal provided it takes urgent action.

"Importantly, Shropshire has the capability to address this and has the tools required to deliver on its ambitions within a reduced financial envelope.

"Therefore, the council should be confident in its ability to deliver on these fronts."

The report warns that the council faces hard decisions to get its finances back on track – hard decisions which it says would prevent intervention from government.

It states: "The team recognise that this will mean a difficult period for members, officers and partners, delivering changes that may be politically challenging and counter to the council’s values.

"However, by acting swiftly and with purpose, the council will reduce the need for even harder decisions in future, and avoid any requirement for intervention which would reduce their decision-making autonomy."

The review team said that it believed the past approach to financial issues had been too "passive".

They said: "Shropshire Council needs to take ownership of the current situation and focus on addressing this through direct action.

"The peer team was concerned that Shropshire Council had in the past adopted an overly passive approach to its finances, and it is clear this approach now needs to radically change with action being identified and delivered upon."

It also calls on the council to abandon the prospect of the Government coming up with financial support which would address the problems.

The report states: "The council should reconsider how it positions itself when lobbying in the interests of the county.

"Whilst it should continue to make the case for Shropshire and put forward strong propositions for external investment, it needs to avoid a perception that it is relying on this as the strategy to resolve its financial challenges.

"Government is not going to change its national financial policies in the timescales the council needs to act within, and there can be no presumption that the circumstances of Shropshire (for example its rural character) will necessarily lead to a better outcome from future government spending decisions."

Responding to the report, which makes 14 recommendations, the council said it was already implementing "many" of the suggestions.

Gwilym Butler, the authority's cabinet member for finance and corporate resources, said: "The review gives us an independent assessment of the council’s budget situation by people who know and understand the challenges we face.

“Our position is similar to, and no worse than, many other councils. Yes, we face some very difficult financial challenges – but as the review team points out, this is in our power to control.

“The past two years have been skewed by Government funding to meet the huge amount of extra work this council has completed to respond to the challenges of the pandemic.

"However, some of the challenges created by the pandemic remain, such as increasing numbers of looked-after children, while we can no longer use one-off funding and our exhausted reserves as temporary ‘sticking plasters’.

“This will require some very tough decisions, being realistic with savings targets that are achievable, all underpinned by a very clear medium-term strategy that spells out the direction we are heading to colleagues, partners and the people of Shropshire.

“We were already putting into action the review’s recommendations, which also confirmed that we were already on the right path.